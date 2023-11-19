Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Mild on Sunday, but cooler temperatures and rain are on the way

Mild on Sunday, but cooler temperatures and rain are on the way
By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A lovely end to the weekend is in Eastern Iowa’s forecast. We’re waking up to a clear sky and temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Sunday through Tuesday

This afternoon we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with highs reaching the 50s and low 60s. A mostly cloudy sky is in tonight’s forecast with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. The forecast will change on Monday as a low-pressure system travels through the Central United States, bringing scattered showers to Eastern Iowa on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will also be cooler for the start of the workweek in the mid to upper 40s.

Mild on Sunday, but cooler temperatures and rain are on the way
Mild on Sunday, but cooler temperatures and rain are on the way(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Wednesday and Beyond

We’ll stay in the 40s on Wednesday, but temperatures will be even cooler at the end of the week with highs in the 30s for Thanksgiving and through next weekend. There is also a slight chance for snow showers on Friday and Saturday.

Mild on Sunday, but cooler temperatures and rain are on the way
Mild on Sunday, but cooler temperatures and rain are on the way(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
An Accident in Cedar Rapids on Friday Claims the Life of a 21 Year Old
One person dead after Clinton County crash
One person dead after Clinton County crash
Moms for Liberty-backed school board candidates overwhelmingly lose in elections
Cedar Rapids Police Department need your help in locating a missing teenager.
Operation Quickfind: Leo Adelmund
Two people injured after Black Hawk County Crash
Two people injured after Black Hawk County Crash

Latest News

Mild on Sunday, but cooler temperatures and rain are on the way
Mild on Sunday, but cooler temperatures and rain are on the way
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Erik Dean has the latest First Alert Forecast...
First Alert Forecast, Saturday, Evening, November 18th
Overnight lows will once again be above normal
Increasing Clouds for your Sunday with highs once again in the 50s & 60s
Highs will stay above normal once again for Sunday.
Your First Alert Forecast