CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A lovely end to the weekend is in Eastern Iowa’s forecast. We’re waking up to a clear sky and temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Sunday through Tuesday

This afternoon we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with highs reaching the 50s and low 60s. A mostly cloudy sky is in tonight’s forecast with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. The forecast will change on Monday as a low-pressure system travels through the Central United States, bringing scattered showers to Eastern Iowa on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will also be cooler for the start of the workweek in the mid to upper 40s.

Mild on Sunday, but cooler temperatures and rain are on the way (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Wednesday and Beyond

We’ll stay in the 40s on Wednesday, but temperatures will be even cooler at the end of the week with highs in the 30s for Thanksgiving and through next weekend. There is also a slight chance for snow showers on Friday and Saturday.

Mild on Sunday, but cooler temperatures and rain are on the way (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.