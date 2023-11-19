Iowa State buries Grambling with monster first half, wins 92-37

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Tamin Lipsey had 17 points and nine assists and Iowa State led by 34 points at halftime en route to a 92-37 thrashing of Grambling on Sunday.

The Cyclones thoroughly dominated the first half, leading 48-14 at the break. Grambling scored first but Iowa State went ahead 15-2 within the first five minutes and a 17-0 run gave them a 32-4 lead. The Cyclones outshot the Tigers 68%-25% and led in rebounding 19-7. Only three players scored for Grambling in the first half.

The second half wasn’t a whole lot closer as Iowa State added 21 points to its lead.

Curtis Jones and Omaha Biliew scored 14 points each off the bench for Iowa State (4-0). Milan Momcilovic and Keshon Gilbert scored 13 each.

Backup guard Kintavious Dozier led Grambling (2-3) with 14 points.

Iowa State is allowing 45.8 points per game and has an average victory margin of 45.4 in four games, all against Division I opponents.

Iowa State finished at 62.7% from the floor and Grambling came in at 28.6%.

Next up for Iowa State is a trip to Kissimmee, Florida, to pay VCU on Thursday in the ESPN Events Invitational.

Grambling faces Sam Houston on Wednesday at the Trojan Classic in Troy, Alabama.

