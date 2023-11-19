Cedar Rapids church gives away 100 turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A church in Cedar Rapids is working to make sure people have enough to eat less than a week away from Thanksgiving.

Lifeline Ministries Church in Cedar Rapids held its second turkey giveaway on November 18th.

They gave 100 turkeys for free on a first come, first serve basis.

Organizers say many people lined up for more than half an hour to get them.

One church leader says events like this fill a need that is only growing in the community.

“There is a need and I tell you this year with the cost of food I think every household has felt the pinch,” said Co-Pastor Donna Pridgeon.

The church holds other events like this throughout the year including giving out backpacks to those in need in the summer.

