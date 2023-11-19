An Accident in Cedar Rapids on Friday Claims the Life of a 21 Year Old.
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An accident in Cedar Rapids has claimed the life of a 21-year-old.
The accident happened near HWY 30 and 21st St SW at approximately 6:21 PM on Friday, November 17th.
Responders located a vehicle and driver who went off the road and stuck railroad property below the bridge spanning the tracks and Prairie Creek.
Even though On-site treatment was administered, officials say 21-year-old Nicholas Pearson was pronounced dead at the scent.
Early indications suggest Pearson might have suffered a medical incident which led to losing control of the vehicle.
Westbound traffic on HWY 30 was delayed for several hours.
