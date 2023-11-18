Williamsburg finally captures first state title

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Williamsburg football team shut out Sioux City Heelan 20-0 in the Class 3A state championship game Friday at the UNI-Dome to claim the program’s first-ever state title.

The Raiders had finished as state runner-ups three times in 24 playoffs appearances.

Iowa commit Derek Weisskopf threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns connecting both times with Braylon Wetjen who had 121 yards receiving and three interceptions on the defensive side of the ball. Nile Sinn was the Raiders leading rusher with 71 yards. Rayce Heitman followed with 69 on the ground and one touchdown.

Williamsburg finishes the season with a 12-1 overall record.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.