UIPD retiring its longest serving K9 after 9 years

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 18th, The University of Iowa Police Department will retire its longest-serving police dog Jago.

Jago is a ten-year-old German Shepherd originally from Slovakia, who has served as a K9 with the U.I.P.D. for the past nine years.

Over that time he helped out in a number of different roles including checking for explosives, apprehending suspects, and searching for evidence.

He will spend his retirement with his handler Jess Bernhard who has been with him since the beginning.

“I want the public to know how dedicated he has been to me, and the university. Presidents, vice presidents, governors, Secret Service details, things like that they’re absolutely some of the proudest moments in my career,” said Bernhard.

The University of Iowa will honor Jago during its football game against Illinois tomorrow afternoon.

