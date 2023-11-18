Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Two people injured after Black Hawk County Crash

Two people injured after Black Hawk County Crash
Two people injured after Black Hawk County Crash(KTTC)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people are injured after a Friday afternoon crash in Black Hawk County. The crash occurred just before 3:00 p.m. A 2007 Toyota driven by 45-year-old Matthew Richard Matthias from Readlyn, Iowa was stopped at a stop sign facing eastbound at County Road 57 and U.S. 63. A 2013 Honda driven by 60-year-old Charles Farnam Stone from Cedar Rapids was traveling north on U.S. 63.

While crossing U.S. 63, the Toyota didn’t yield and the Honda crashed into it. Matthias was arrested for OWI and failure to yield the right of way from the stop sign. Due to the accident, Charles Farnam Stone and 56-year-old Lily Leo Toy Stone were injured and taken to Allen Hospital by Denver EMS.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the incident. The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, Raymount Towing, and Denver Fire all assisted during the incident.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No explosives found after police receive report of bomb threat at Univ. of Iowa residence hall
Lawsuit against Linn County
Linn County prosecutors being sued for alleged sexual misconduct
It's shot by a native Iowa couple as they survived their catamaran sinking into the water near...
Iowa man on catamaran that sank in Bahamas says crew failed passengers
Kansas State guard Gabby Gregory (12) celebrates with teammates at the end of an NCAA college...
Caitlin Clark, No. 2 Iowa struggle offensively and fall 65-58 to Kansas State
Travellers are advised to find an alternate route in the mean time.
Gas line rupture causes road closure on Blairs Ferry Rd

Latest News

Thanksgiving tips are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Thanksgiving tips are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Thanksgiving tips are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Thanksgiving tips are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman, the face of the AI boom, for lack of candor with...
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman, the face of the AI boom, for lack of candor with company
'Please regulate AI:' Artists push for U.S. copyright reforms but tech industry says not so fast
‘Please regulate AI:’ Artists push for U.S. copyright reforms but tech industry says not so fast