The TV9 Crew Takes on Thanksgiving

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you’re looking for a new twist on your favorite Thanksgiving food, or just need a recipe, the TV9 crew has you covered! Check out all our favorites below:

Emily’s Turkey -

Recipe:

1 Turkey

Lawry’s seasoning

Garlic Powder

Onion Powder

Spray Oil

Let your turkey thaw. Throw some flour in a turkey bag and shake it up. Place turkey in the bag and spray with oil of choice. Coat with seasoning. Cook in oven at 350° until internal temperature reaches 165° -- about 3 1/2 to 4 hours depending on size of turkey. Let sit 30-40 minutes before carving. Enjoy!

Rebekah’s Sweet Potatoe Casserole -

Recipe:

4 cups peeled, cubed sweet potatoes

2 large eggs

½ cup white sugar

½ cup milk

4 tablespoons butter

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup packed brown sugar

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons butter, softened

½ cup chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 325. Peel and cube sweet potatoes, and boil them for about 10 minutes or until soft. Drain and smash with a fork. Mix in eggs, sugar, milk, butter, vanilla, and salt—transfer into baking dish. Mix brown sugar and flour together. Mix in butter. The mixture should be flakey. Mix in a handful of pecan. Sprinkle mixture over sweet potato base. Rebekah’s note: A little more brown sugar and pecans over top never hurt anybody!

Becky’s Mashed Potatoes -

Recipe:

6-7 medium Yukon gold potatoes

5 tablespoons of vegan butter

Minced garlic

Salt

Black Pepper

Put 6-7 medium yukon gold potatoes into a pot. Peel if you’d like. Fill the pot with water, about an inch higher than the potatoes, then boil for 30 minutes until soft. While potatoes are cooking, roast garlic on the stove. Transfer potatoes into bowl. Mash until mostly smooth. Add salt, black pepper, garlic, and butter. Mix until combined. Serve hot, or can be in fridge for a few days and reheated.

Joe’s Corn Casserole -

Recipe:

1 (15 1/4-ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained

1 (14 3/4-ounce) can cream-style corn

1 (8-ounce) package corn muffin mix (recommended: Jiffy)

1 cup sour cream

1/2 stick butter, melted

1 to 1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl, stir together the 2 cans of corn, corn muffin mix, sour cream, and melted butter. Pour into a greased 9 by 13-inch casserole dish. Bake for 45 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove from oven and top with Cheddar. Return to oven for 5 to 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Let stand for at least 5 minutes and then serve warm.

Matt’s Green Bean Casserole -

Recipe:

4 cans of ‘Fresh Cut’ style green beans

2 cans of cream of mushroom soup

½ cup of milk

1 ½ containers of French’s fried onions

Salt

Pepper

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Drain the water out of the 4 cans of green beans and put them in a baking dish. Add the cream of mushroom soup, milk, and ½ a container of French’s fried onions. Stir together, sprinkling in salt and pepper as needed. Add the remaining container of fried onions to the top of the green bean mix. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Remove, let cool, and enjoy.

Hannah’s Honey Roasted Carrots -

Recipe:

8 medium whole peeled carrots

3 tablespoons olive oil

¼ cup honey

salt and ground black pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and gather all ingredients. Place whole carrots in a baking dish, and drizzle with olive oil. Mix until carrots are completely covered with oil. Drizzle honey over top, then season with salt and pepper; mix until evenly coated. Bake in the preheated oven until carrots are just tender, about 30 minutes, or longer if you prefer softer carrots. Serve hot and enjoy!

Jim’s Thanksgiving Drinks -

Recipes:

MAPLE OLD FASHIONED

We found this one from the company that makes All the Bitter alcohol-free aromatic bitters (though any bitters could do):

Ingredients-

2 ½ ounces non-alcoholic whiskey

¼ ounce maple syrup

4 dashes aromatic bitters

Orange peel twist garnish

Mix in a mixing glass with ice and stir until chilled. Strain into a glass and garnish with an orange peel.

PUMPKIN PIE PUNCH MOCKTAIL

This recipe we found on the Love to Know web site:

Ingredients-

1 15 ounce can pumpkin puree

2 liters cream soda

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 liter ginger ale

1 750 liter bottle sparkling apple cider

Ice

Cinnamon sticks

In a bowl, whisk together pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, and cream soda. Pour into a punch bowl. Add ginger ale, sparking cider, and ice. Stir to mix. Garnish with cinnamon sticks.

Grace’s Pumpkin Pie -

Recipe:

1 cup oats

3/4 cup raw cashews

2 tbsp -1/4 cup coconut oil - melted

1-2 tbsp maple syrup

1/2 tbsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp salt

1 1/4 cup raw cashews - drained and soaked for 5+ hours

1 15 oz can pumpkin pie

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup coconut sugar

1 1/2 tbsp pumpkin pie spice

1 1/2 tbsp coconut oil - melted

1 tbsp vanilla extract

1/2 tbsp salt

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Combine all ingredients in a food processor or blender except the coconut oil and maple syrup. Blend until crumbly. Add oil and syrup and blend until it sticks together. Oil your pie pan with coconut oil. Press crust onto pan. Bake the crust for about 10 minutes at 400 degrees until the crust browns slightly. Set aside to cool.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Add pumpkin, spice, vanilla, salt, oil and maple syrup to a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth. Then add in the cashews a little at a time. You may need to stop between blends and scrape side of container. Blend until smooth. Pour mixture into crust. Smooth out and add cashew ring design around edges. Bake at 400 degrees for 20-25 minutes. Then reduce heat to 350 degrees and bake for an additional 40-45 minutes. Cool on counter and place in fridge to harden up. Overnight is best, but at least three hours in the fridge for best texture results.

Emily’s Pecan Pie -

Recipe:

1 Cup light or dark corn syrup

