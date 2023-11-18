Thanksgiving Week weather outlook for those traveling across the country

Show You Care
Thanksgiving Week weather outlook for those travelling across the country
By KCRG First Alert Storm Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Once again, Your First Alert for travel during leading up to Thanksgiving, overall, looks pretty good.

Across the nation, some showers are expected to break out Sunday in the Plains with the Pacific Northwest seeing some rain and snow depending on elevation.  This system strengthens and moves across the Plains into the Great Lakes by Wednesday.   Snow is possible across the Northern Plains into Minnesota and Wisconsin, farther south it looks to stay as all rain.  This system shifts to the east coast later Wednesday spreading rainfall from Florida to New York.

We continue to keep our eye on a system that will roll out of the Pacific Northwest on Friday.  This could bring a variety of precipitation from Texas through the Mississippi Valley through Saturday.

All the storm systems will have some winds associated with them which can cause high-profile vehicles to slow down.

