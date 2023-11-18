Show You Care
Thanksgiving tips are in this Fareway Cooking Segment

By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares tips on how to make your Thanksgiving dinner in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

We are going to talk about three issues you might run into if you are hosting Thanksgiving dinner, but more importantly, we’re going to talk about how you can fix those things very easily.

So let’s start off with turkey. If you are in charge of making the turkey this year, and either it got done a little too early or it’s a little drier than you thought. What can you do? Go ahead and slice it or carve it as you normally would and then throw it in a crock pot or slow cooker with some broth. So definitely make sure you have some kind of broth on hand before you get started making your Thanksgiving dinner. This also works great for leftover turkey, if you are looking to reheat your turkey the day after Thanksgiving and you want to add a little bit more moisture back, put it in a slow cooker with some broth, it’ll save the day.

Next, if you find that your gravy is lacking a little bit of flavor, or doesn’t have a nice rich color, both of those mistakes can be fixed with a few splashes of soy sauce. So if it’s lacking color, that soy sauce will add a nice deep brown color. But if it’s lacking flavor, soy sauce has a very rich umami flavor. Which is that kind of meaty depth of flavor that sometimes our food can be lacking so soy sauce can really help with both of those.

Lastly, for the stuffing, if you’re stuffing ends up a little bit too dry or you want to serve it the next day in a different way, what you can do is turn that stuffing into stuffing muffins. All you need for this is an egg and sometimes again a little splash of broth. If you need to add a little bit of moisture, pop those in the oven in a muffin tin. By making stuffing muffins, you’ve added that moisture back in, you’ve repurposed your stuffing, and you’ve made them perfectly portioned for individual servings.

So I hope you all have a happy Thanksgiving if you have any questions or you want to contact me, you can find all of that information at fairway.com.

