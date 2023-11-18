Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Target testing new self-checkout policy

The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.
The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.(Glenn Beltz | Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Attention Target shoppers, you may soon see some changes in the checkout line.

The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.

If shoppers have more than 10 items, then they will need to use the full-service lanes with cashiers.

For now, the company is testing this new policy in a handful of stores.

They say it is designed to shorten wait times and to better understand shoppers’ preferences.

And, while retailers have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses, the company says this was not a factor in testing the new policy.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No explosives found after police receive report of bomb threat at Univ. of Iowa residence hall
Lawsuit against Linn County
Linn County prosecutors being sued for alleged sexual misconduct
It's shot by a native Iowa couple as they survived their catamaran sinking into the water near...
Iowa man on catamaran that sank in Bahamas says crew failed passengers
Travellers are advised to find an alternate route in the mean time.
Gas line rupture causes road closure on Blairs Ferry Rd
Kansas State guard Gabby Gregory (12) celebrates with teammates at the end of an NCAA college...
Caitlin Clark, No. 2 Iowa struggle offensively and fall 65-58 to Kansas State

Latest News

Fans look up at the Christ the Redeemer statue that is illuminated with a welcome message to...
Taylor Swift postpones Rio de Janeiro show, citing record heat a day after fan dies during concert
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
FILE - Elon Musk reacts during an in-conversation event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi...
IBM, EU, Disney and others pull ads from Elon Musk’s X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
A police officer manning a roadblock talks with an employee of New Hampshire Hospital who was...
Authorities say they have identified the suspect in the shooting of a hospital security guard