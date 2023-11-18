One person dead after Clinton County crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -One person has died and another was injured after a crash in Clinton County on Friday. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Highway 61 in the southbound lane near mile marker 148.

One vehicle was pulled over in the left lane of the highway. Both occupants had exited the vehicle. A vehicle traveling in the lane hit one of the pedestrians that was standing in the lane along with the pulled over car. The accident is under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

