Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

One person dead after Clinton County crash

One person dead after Clinton County crash
By KCRG First Alert Storm Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -One person has died and another was injured after a crash in Clinton County on Friday. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Highway 61 in the southbound lane near mile marker 148.

One vehicle was pulled over in the left lane of the highway. Both occupants had exited the vehicle. A vehicle traveling in the lane hit one of the pedestrians that was standing in the lane along with the pulled over car. The accident is under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No explosives found after police receive report of bomb threat at Univ. of Iowa residence hall
Lawsuit against Linn County
Linn County prosecutors being sued for alleged sexual misconduct
It's shot by a native Iowa couple as they survived their catamaran sinking into the water near...
Iowa man on catamaran that sank in Bahamas says crew failed passengers
Kansas State guard Gabby Gregory (12) celebrates with teammates at the end of an NCAA college...
Caitlin Clark, No. 2 Iowa struggle offensively and fall 65-58 to Kansas State
Travellers are advised to find an alternate route in the mean time.
Gas line rupture causes road closure on Blairs Ferry Rd

Latest News

Trump returns to Iowa for another rally and needles the state's governor for endorsing DeSantis
Trump returns to Iowa for another rally and needles the state’s governor for endorsing DeSantis
The TV9 Crew Takes on Thanksgiving
The TV9 Crew Takes on Thanksgiving
Watch: Meet Gru and Buffy from the Cedar Valley Humane Society!
Watch: Meet Gru and Buffy from the Cedar Valley Humane Society!
One person dead after Clinton County crash
One person dead after Clinton County crash