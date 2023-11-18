Mild weekend leads to a more active start to the week but overall quiet Thanksgiving travel forecast

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As the weekend approaches the winds swing back to the south.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

This brings some milder conditions back across the state for a couple of days. Highs on Saturday and Sunday pop back into the middle to upper 50s. Next week features a rain chance on Monday and Tuesday as a storm moves across the Plains into the Great Lakes. This will bring colder weather as highs fall into the 30s by Wednesday.

Most of the region should be precipitation-free on Thanksgiving, with the Great Lakes area an exception. (KCRG)

Overall Thanksgiving travel looks quiet for Wednesday and Thursday throughout the upper Midwest. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

