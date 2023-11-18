Show You Care
Mild weekend leads to a more active start to the week but overall quiet Thanksgiving travel forecast

By Joe Winters
Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As the weekend approaches the winds swing back to the south.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

This brings some milder conditions back across the state for a couple of days. Highs on Saturday and Sunday pop back into the middle to upper 50s. Next week features a rain chance on Monday and Tuesday as a storm moves across the Plains into the Great Lakes. This will bring colder weather as highs fall into the 30s by Wednesday.

Most of the region should be precipitation-free on Thanksgiving, with the Great Lakes area an...
Most of the region should be precipitation-free on Thanksgiving, with the Great Lakes area an exception.(KCRG)

Overall Thanksgiving travel looks quiet for Wednesday and Thursday throughout the upper Midwest. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

