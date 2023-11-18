CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re enjoying a seasonal and clear start to the day with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

This Weekend

We’ll have lots of sunshine this afternoon and above normal temperatures in the 50s. Our overnight hours will be very similar to last night with lows in the 20s and 30s and a clear sky. Sunday looks very similar to Saturday with highs in the 50s.

A lovely fall weekend (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

The Week Ahead

However, the forecast will change as we start the week as a low pressure system traverses the Midwest. This will bring scattered showers to Eastern Iowa on both Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will also begin to drop as we start the week with highs only reaching the 40s on Monday and Tuesday. The coldest temperatures so far this season are expected for the second half of the workweek with highs only reaching the 30s starting on Wednesday.

