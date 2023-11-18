Show You Care
Krikke’s 25 points leads Iowa past Arkansas State

Iowa men take down Arkansas State
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Ben Krikke scored 25 points, Dasonte Bowen scored 17 and Iowa led by double digits for most of the second half to beat Arkansas State 88-74 on Friday night.

Tony Perkins scored 11 points, and reserve Josh Dix and Patrick McCaffrey each scored 10 for Iowa.

Freddy Hicks scored 21 points, Taryn Todd 16, Caleb Fields 14 and reserve Derrian Ford 11 for Arkansas State.

Iowa (3-1) built a 7-0 lead and never trailed. Lado Laku threw down a dunk for the Red Wolves (1-3) with 10:49 to reduce the deficit to 22-18. Later, Todd made a 3-pointer to bring Arkansas State within 41-39 with 3:27 before intermission, but Iowa responded with an 8-0 run and led 49-39 at the break.

Todd’s layup with 8:09 left made it 67-59 — the closest Arkansas State would get in the second half — before Krikke made a layup, Bowen made two foul shots and Payton Sandfort made a layup for a 14-point advantage.

