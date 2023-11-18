Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Hawaiian Airlines celebrates first flight with all Hawaiian female pilot crew

Mahina Ma, Kimberly Haʻole Anderson, Alyssa Kehaulani Jay operated flight HA90 from Honolulu to...
Mahina Ma, Kimberly Haʻole Anderson, Alyssa Kehaulani Jay operated flight HA90 from Honolulu to Boston.(Hawaiian Airlines)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Hawaiian Airlines celebrated a huge feat on Friday.

For the first time, the airline sent off an all-female, all-part Hawaiian pilot crew.

Pilots Mahina Ma, Kimberly Ha’ole Anderson and Alyssa Kehaulani Jay operated flight HA90 from Honolulu to Boston.

All three women are graduates of Kamehameha Schools and have parents who are current or former Hawaiian Air employees.

According to Hawaiian Air, nearly 30 percent of employees identify as Hawaiian or Pacific Islander with about 10 percent being female pilots.

Last year, Hawaiian Air reported having the highest percentage of female pilots in the field.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No explosives found after police receive report of bomb threat at Univ. of Iowa residence hall
Lawsuit against Linn County
Linn County prosecutors being sued for alleged sexual misconduct
It's shot by a native Iowa couple as they survived their catamaran sinking into the water near...
Iowa man on catamaran that sank in Bahamas says crew failed passengers
Kansas State guard Gabby Gregory (12) celebrates with teammates at the end of an NCAA college...
Caitlin Clark, No. 2 Iowa struggle offensively and fall 65-58 to Kansas State
Travellers are advised to find an alternate route in the mean time.
Gas line rupture causes road closure on Blairs Ferry Rd

Latest News

The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.
Target testing new self-checkout policy
Palestinians inspect the site where the Israeli military struck what it said was a hideout for...
Panicked people leave Shifa Hospital, while dozens are killed at a school elsewhere in northern Gaza
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has sent her more than 100 boxes in nearly a week
The Huntsville Police Department said remains believed to be those of 15-year-old Ja’Marious...
15-year-old found dead after missing for nearly 2 months, police say
Fans look up at the Christ the Redeemer statue that is illuminated with a welcome message to...
Taylor Swift fan dies at Rio concert as fans complain about high temperatures and lack of water