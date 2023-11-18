11-month-old cancer patient Devyn Kaas has waved down at the Hawkeyes all season

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Saturdays, look up at the Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital window.

Look for the sign: “Devy’s got this.”

Devyn Kass was diagnosed with cancer on July 28th, she has spent a total of 95 days in the hospital.

Since her diagnosis, Devyn’s parents have been working hard to advocate for state-funded cancer research.

We are trying to find a representative or a state senator that’s willing to sponsor this bill, champion for this bill, and then help push it forward through to the governor’s office,” said Devyn’s father Scott.

Scott says Devyn is responding well to chemotherapy.

“We will be waving back on Saturday,” he said. “We have waved at several football games, we have waved at freshman orientation, we wave at people on the street every day when they walk bye. Devon sits at the window, she loves to look outside.”

