Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Waverly nonprofit asks for help training service dogs for Veterans

Retrieving Freedom is asking for volunteers to take prospective service dogs home to help train service dogs for everyday situations.
By Conner Woodruff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - A nonprofit that pairs service dogs with either Veterans or children on the autism spectrum is asking the community for help training these dogs for real life.

Retrieving Freedom, which has been operating and training animals for over a decade, is looking to have paired 150 dogs with owners by the end of this year.

With nearly 100 dogs in training right now, they are asking volunteers to take the dogs home to practice for real-life situations.

“If you could come to retrieving freedom, pick up a dog for the weekend - take it to your home,” Calvin Ver Mulm, Major Gifts Officer with Retrieving Freedom, said.

They are trained at this facility in Waverly to be able to accommodate owners in physical or mental distress, the goal is to be especially helpful with veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Calvin Ver Mulm says they hope to fill a dire need in the veteran community.

”At this time 22 veterans a day that are committing suicide in our country,” Ver Mulm said. “That needs to stop and these dogs are making a huge impact.”

It takes around two years to train each dog with around $30,000 spent per dog.

They need volunteers to help prepare dogs for real life, meaning they need people to take the dogs home for a few days or even on vacation.

Calvin encourages people to help the organization out by volunteering to watch a dog while in training or chipping in with cash and food donations.

The group bred 18 puppies just this fall, and while they try to train all of them to the best of their ability - only half become official service dogs.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search warrants reveal new details about a hayride crash near What Cheer last month.
Search warrants reveal new details in Keokuk County hayride crash
A bible, older than the United States by several decades, has been discovered at a retirement...
Bible older than the US found in Indianola retirement home
Owner Steve Ginsberg says that business is hard and he is unwilling to go into debt. The store...
Ginsberg Jewelers closing after 93 years
Tom Brands
WATCH: Tom Brands goes off on NCAA sports gambling investigation
In a criminal complaint, officials said 21-year-old Kaleah Barnes admitted to the theft of...
Employee charged for allegedly stealing $30,000 from Dyersville Casey’s store

Latest News

It's shot by a native Iowa couple as they survived their catamaran sinking into the water near...
Iowa man on catamaran that sank in Bahamas says crew failed passengers
A former University of Iowa athlete is extending "The Wave" to beyond Iowa City.
Former Univ. of Iowa athlete extending Hawkeye Wave beyond Iowa City
A former University of Iowa athlete is extending "The Wave" to beyond Iowa City.
Former Univ. of Iowa athlete extending Hawkeye Wave beyond Iowa City
Everyday Iowa anchor Justin Roberts had the chance to plug in the lights for the annual Holiday...
Lights flipped on at Holiday Lights at the Lake in Iowa City