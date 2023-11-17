Shellsburg looks to the future with grand opening of new bridge

SHELLSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the city of Shellsburg debuted its new Smith Street Bridge.

Dozens of people gathered on the new bridge over Bear Creek to celebrate the grand opening. The $2.2 million project is taking the place of the historic Pearl Street Bridge, which was constructed in 1915. It was funded by two grants and a $600,000 general obligation bond.

City leaders say an important part of the ceremony was including the next generation. “Kids are going to be using this the rest of their life,” says Mayor Lonnie Speckner. “The new bridge is looking to the future, and this one maybe, we’ll get lucky and it’ll last 108 years.”

The new bridge will also serve as a new gateway to Shellsburg’s growing downtown.

