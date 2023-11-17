Sapadapaso Parade to move back to March 17th

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Sapadapaso Parade is moving back to the 17th of March.

The Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Society made the announcement on Everyday Iowa Friday morning.

The nonprofit had moved the date of the parade to the Saturday before the holiday in 2021.

“We took a little bit of heat when we moved it to the Saturday and we hadn’t really asked anyone in the public and while it’s our decision ultimately, we still wanna be good stewards,” Michelle Lochner, who is a member of the nonprofit, said of the move.

☘️🗳️VOTE HERE🗳️☘️ What day should the SaPaDaPaSo St Patrick’s Day Parade be held from 2024 on? Posted by Sapadapaso on Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Parade organizers put out a poll earlier this week asking for input on whether the parade should be held on the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day or on March 17.

More than 80 percent of the people who responded to the poll voted to move the parade back to March 17. The poll had nearly 1,800 votes.

The nonprofit also put out a social media post Friday making the announcement official, saying, “we heard you!”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.