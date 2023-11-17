‘Project Lifesaver’ uses tracking technology to help families

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One family in Johnson County say access to a program called “Project Lifesaver” has completely changed their lives.

Project Lifesaver is a service that locates those with Alzheimer’s, autism, dementia, and other cognitive conditions. A silent radio frequency is sent out through a wrist or ankle band and connects to a tracking device similar to GPS. It allows first responders to know how close or far away an individual wearing the transmitter is based on how loud or soft the tracking device is beeping.

Johnson County started using it in 2022, but they say not enough people know about this valuable resource.

Stephanie Glass got involved with the program earlier this year. Her 7 year old son Will was diagnosed with autism when he was 2.5 years old, and is considered an eloper, which means he can try to run away. Glass says connecting with Project Lifesaver was incredible, saying “It completely changed our lives, like that was the first night I had had more than five hours of sleep and since he got his diagnosis.”

Glass says in the four months Will has worn his band, they’ve called their contact to help find him least seven times. She says the reliable technology has given her more peace of mind. “We don’t have that constant stress of worrying that we won’t be able to find Will, we will always be able to find him,” says Glass.

Johnson County residents interested in learning more about the program can find more information here, or reach out to Travis Beckman with Johnson County Emergency Management at travis.beckman@jecc-ema.org.

