Potential supporters for Nikki Haley turn out at Dubuque town hall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican presidential candidates are campaigning hard in Iowa, looking to close the gap between themselves and frontrunner Donald Trump. Nikki Haley was one, and she had plenty to say at the Coffee Bean here in Dubuque.

Haley, the former United Nations ambassador, talked about her worldview, including her support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

”Whatever Israel asks for, we should give it. America has to get this right. God help us if we don’t stand with Israel. “

But across the board, potential supporters say it’s Haley’s strong demeanor, her southern border policy, and her ability to stand up for working-class Americans as her key strengths.

”Her border policies, oh man. We’ve got to do something about our border snd she’s ready to stand up for it,” said Iowa resident, Darla Chappell.

Haley also addressed the crowd on trailing behind former President Trump in recent polls. She argued that he isn’t the best fit for Iowans in next year’s Caucuses.

”I was proud to serve in his administration, I agreed with a lot of his policies. But the reality is, chaos follows him. Everywhere he goes chaos follows him.”

