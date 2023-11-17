Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Police resolve suspicious package issue at Univ. of Iowa residence hall

(Atlanta News First)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa police said the situation has been resolved, after they had to evacuate Burge Hall on Friday morning for a suspicious package.

Police did not give additional detail about the situation.

A Hawk Alert was issued sometime around 11:30 a.m. alerting people to avoid the area while police responded to a report of a suspicious package in the 300 block of N. Clinton Street.

This is a developing story, stay with TV9.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search warrants reveal new details about a hayride crash near What Cheer last month.
Search warrants reveal new details in Keokuk County hayride crash
A bible, older than the United States by several decades, has been discovered at a retirement...
Bible older than the US found in Indianola retirement home
Owner Steve Ginsberg says that business is hard and he is unwilling to go into debt. The store...
Ginsberg Jewelers closing after 93 years
Tom Brands
WATCH: Tom Brands goes off on NCAA sports gambling investigation
In a criminal complaint, officials said 21-year-old Kaleah Barnes admitted to the theft of...
Employee charged for allegedly stealing $30,000 from Dyersville Casey’s store

Latest News

St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Cedar Rapids Monday, March 17, 2014. (Jim Slosiarek/Gazette-KCRG-TV9)
Sapadapaso Parade to move back to March 17th
Linn County Master Gardener Beula Dvorak joins us to talk about some tasks gardeners can do...
What tasks Master Gardeners do during the winter months
FE Studios is a video production company that produces visual narratives for businesses,...
Everyday Iowa - A visit with Fred Ebong owner of FE Studios
Michelle and Lisa from SaPaDaPaSo are here with a big announcement for Eastern Iowa!
Everyday Iowa - SaPaDaPaSo's Big Announcement