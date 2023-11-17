Police resolve suspicious package issue at Univ. of Iowa residence hall

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa police said the situation has been resolved, after they had to evacuate Burge Hall on Friday morning for a suspicious package.

Police did not give additional detail about the situation.

A Hawk Alert was issued sometime around 11:30 a.m. alerting people to avoid the area while police responded to a report of a suspicious package in the 300 block of N. Clinton Street.

Hawk Alert Update: Situation at Burge Hall resolved. Resume normal activity. See https://t.co/YquzXCskf1. — University of Iowa Police Department (@UIowa_Police) November 17, 2023

This is a developing story, stay with TV9.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.