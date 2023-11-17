Show You Care
Linn County Prosecutors being sued for alleged sexual misconduct
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former legal assistant is suing Linn County, Attorney Nick Maybanks, and Assistant Attorney Monica Slaughter over alleged discrimination, harassment, and retaliation

According to the lawsuit, Plaintiff Bonnie Waller was hired as a legal assistant for Linn County in July 2021. Within weeks of being hired, Slaughter began to frequently and openly comment on Waller’s body in the office. Waller alleges Slaughter inappropriately touched her without her consent and exposed herself to Waller while in her office.

The complaint goes on to say that after Waller met with her boss (Maybanks) and the Human Resources director to discuss the inappropriate behavior, they minimized the seriousness of Slaughter’s actions and told her a third party would investigate.

Waller also says that her coworkers had warned her, that reporting the alleged harassment to Maybanks wouldn’t lead to anything changing and that Maybanks and Slaughter would “make {her} life hell.” She says Maybanks reportedly continued having Slaughter directly supervise Waller following the repeated incidents.

Waller says the third-party investigator determined that she could not have been sexually harassed because Slaughter exposed herself “without sexual intent.”

The lawsuit goes on to say that from this point on Waller experienced retaliation and discrimination from Slaughter, Maybanks, and other coworkers in the office.

Waller is suing Linn County, Attorney Nick Maybanks, and Assistant Attorney Monica Slaughter for compensation for the following allegations:

  • Violation of the Iowa Civil Rights Act - Sexual Harassment
  • Violation of the Iowa Civil Rights Act - Retaliation
  • Retaliatory in violation of Public Policy
  • Violation of Iowa Whistleblower Statute - Iowa Code Section 70A.29

In response to the lawsuit, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks sent the following statement:

“The County intends to vigorously defend itself and we will file a response and answer to Ms. Waller’s claims denying liability or wrongdoing. Linn County and its officials investigated Ms. Waller’s allegations and took appropriate action based on the internal review. The County will not comment further on pending litigation.”

