Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

K-9 Bane dies in line of duty; sheriff believes dog was strangled by suspect

A domestic violence suspect is accused of strangling and killing a police K-9 in Kansas. (Source: KWCH)
By Angela Smith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A police dog has died in the line of duty in Kansas this week.

According to the Wichita Police Department, a K-9 named Bane was killed on Thursday when tracking a suspect who went into a storm drain.

Wichita Police Department Lt. Aaron Moses said officers along with K-9 teams responded to a robbery and domestic violence call Thursday afternoon.

Officers located a 24-year-old suspect at the scene, but he ran into a creek and then into the storm drain, police said.

According to Moses, the man ended up barricading himself in the drain and refused to come out.

K-9 Bane was deployed and an altercation between the suspect and the canine occurred.

Sheriff Jeff Easter said it’s believed the suspect strangled Bane.

Multiple officers, along with two negotiators from the WPD crisis intervention team responded and eventually took the suspect into custody.

Moses said the 24-year-old suspect was transported to the hospital for minor injuries and is expected to be booked in jail once released from the hospital.

The sheriff said a necropsy will be performed on K-9 Bane to determine his cause of death.

Authorities did not immediately identify the suspect involved but said multiple charges are pending as their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWCH Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) celebrates after returning an interception for a...
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean to miss rest of season with injury
A bible, older than the United States by several decades, has been discovered at a retirement...
Bible older than the US found in Indianola retirement home
Tom Brands
WATCH: Tom Brands goes off on NCAA sports gambling investigation
Search warrants reveal new details about a hayride crash near What Cheer last month.
Search warrants reveal new details in Keokuk County hayride crash
Mother of two men in Cedar Rapids shooting, one arrested and one killed, speaks out
Mother of two men in Cedar Rapids shooting, one arrested and one killed, speaks out

Latest News

(Source: CNN, POOL, KGO, KPIX, CAPITOL POLICE, SFPD, CALIFORNIA DMV, VICKI BEHRINGER)
DePape found guilty of attacking Pelosi's husband
The Chicago Fire Department said the Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into snow-removal...
Chicago commuter train crashes into rail equipment, nearly 40 injured, some seriously
Nikki Haley
Potential supporters for Nikki Haley turn out at Dubuque town hall
Casey McWhorter.
Alabama inmate executed for the shooting death of man in 1993 robbery