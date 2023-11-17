Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa man on catamaran that sank in Bahamas says crew failed passengers

It's shot by a native Iowa couple as they survived their catamaran sinking into the water near Paradise Island.
By KCCI
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKEE, Iowa (KCCI) - A Waukee, Iowa man and his wife said they survived the sinking of a catamaran they were on in the Bahamas on Tuesday despite a crew that didn’t know what to do.

The couple said the boat sank in shark-infested waters just off Paradise Island, near Blue Lagoon Island.

KCCI reports the ferry was transporting more than 100 tourists to a private island Tuesday when it started to go under.

A 74-year-old woman who was on the trip with her family died, and two others needed medical treatment.

Spencer Hess was on vacation with his wife and two kids when it happened. Hess is from Waukee, but is in the Navy and currently living in Norfolk, Virginia.

He said when the boat started to go down, his training kicked in, even though the crew’s training didn’t.

“Running away from passengers, running away from your post on the boat and not even giving any guidance whatsoever,” Hess said.

As water overtook the ferry, Hess said he helped some of the older passengers, including a Colorado woman, who later died.

“The gal who unfortunately passed away was the gal with the oxygen tank that I remember, and I said, ‘Do you have your oxygen tank? Are you good? Is it strapped to you?’ She said yes. I said, ‘OK, we need to move you.’ So I grabbed her, locked arms with her and started moving,” Spencer Hess said.

The passengers jumped off the ferry and were brought aboard another boat to be taken to Blue Lagoon Island.

Hess said the staff on the island knew what to do, but the crew on the ferry was a complete failure.

“This is my family. Like, I need to get my family off of this boat. Because it was supposed to be an enjoyable day going to the beach, enjoying lunch, just having a good time, on our vacation. Just a disaster,” Spencer Hess said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search warrants reveal new details about a hayride crash near What Cheer last month.
Search warrants reveal new details in Keokuk County hayride crash
A bible, older than the United States by several decades, has been discovered at a retirement...
Bible older than the US found in Indianola retirement home
Owner Steve Ginsberg says that business is hard and he is unwilling to go into debt. The store...
Ginsberg Jewelers closing after 93 years
Tom Brands
WATCH: Tom Brands goes off on NCAA sports gambling investigation
In a criminal complaint, officials said 21-year-old Kaleah Barnes admitted to the theft of...
Employee charged for allegedly stealing $30,000 from Dyersville Casey’s store

Latest News

A former University of Iowa athlete is extending "The Wave" to beyond Iowa City.
Former Univ. of Iowa athlete extending Hawkeye Wave beyond Iowa City
A former University of Iowa athlete is extending "The Wave" to beyond Iowa City.
Former Univ. of Iowa athlete extending Hawkeye Wave beyond Iowa City
Retrieving Freedom is asking for volunteers to take prospective service dogs home to help train...
Waverly nonprofit asks for help training service dogs for Veterans
Everyday Iowa anchor Justin Roberts had the chance to plug in the lights for the annual Holiday...
Lights flipped on at Holiday Lights at the Lake in Iowa City