Holiday Lights at the Lake to open on Thanksgiving in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - People will soon be able to drive or walk through the Holiday Lights at the Lake display in Iowa City.

The tradition, which started in 2021, opens on Thanksgiving, and it will run through New Year’s Eve.

Everyday Iowa anchor Justin Roberts got to plug in the lights during a special preview event on Thursday.

The event is run by community volunteers and will be open nightly on Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday is walk-through night, and all other nights are drive through nights.

Organizers say it takes about 15 minutes to drive through the entire route, and it takes roughly 45–60 minutes for a walk-through.

The lights aren’t set to any specific radio station, so organizers suggest making your own holiday music playlist for your trip through the display.

Santa Claus himself also makes an appearance every Wednesday and Sunday until Christmas for photo opportunities. Kids can drop off letters to Santa in the mailbox near Santa’s Workshop.

Funds benefit the Bird House Hospice Home.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.