Grundy Center goes back-to-back, while Western Dubuque, MFL MarMac, fall in state finals

By Jack Lido
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - After winning a state title in Class A, Grundy Center didn’t feel much resistance in their sequel tour, winning the class 1A state title with an undefeated record.

The Spartans beat MFL MarMac in the 1A finals 42-0 behind senior quarterback Collin Gordon’s 242 passing yards and four total touchdowns.

The Bulldogs finish their season at 11-2.

In class 4A, Western Dubuque stuck with Lewis Central through most of the game, but the Titans pulled away in the fourth quarter, winning 40-21.

The Bobcats were led by senior running back Grant Glausser, who ran for 263 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Box scores from all the state semifinal games can be found here.

