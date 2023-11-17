Get Ready For More Seasonable Weather Starting Tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We had another day with highs in the 60s, however the wind was a main player again as well as the cloud cover. We will see a front push through later on this evening which will shift the wind from the south to the north and northwest.

We will stay mostly cloudy as we head into the evening hours with overnight lows in the mid 30s.

The sun will return again for Friday, but with the winds out of the north thanks to the front pushing through, it will drop the temperatures with highs in the upper 40s - low 50s.

This weekend is shaping up to be nice with highs in the mid-50s with lots of sunshine.

For Monday, rain chances pick up with highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

We get even cooler as we head into Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 40s and by Thanksgiving, we get even cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

