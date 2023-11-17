Show You Care
Gas line rupture causes road closure on Blairs Ferry Rd

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are warning that traffic is blocked on Blairs Ferry Road between Council and Center Point in both directions after a gas line was ruptured.

Officials say the line is being repaired. There is no time line for how long the repair might take.

Travellers are advised to find an alternate route in the mean time.

