Election 2024: Vivek Ramaswamay makes campaign stop in Council Bluffs

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (Gray Iowa Capitol Bureau) - Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy stopped by western Iowa on Thursday to talk with voters there about his campaign.

An interview-style event hosted by the Iowa Republican Party at the Hilton Garden Inn on Mid America Drive was scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Only a few people were in attendance at that time, and the event’s start-time was pushed back an hour.

More people had filed in by the time Ramaswamy took the stage, at about 6:40 p.m.

Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann lead the question-and-answer discussion with Ramaswamy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ELECTION 2024
Nikki Haley to launch $10M ad campaign in Iowa

Nikki Haley‘s presidential campaign will reserve $10 million in television, radio and digital advertising across Iowa and New Hampshire beginning in the first week of December.

Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks as Florida Gov. Ron...
Caucus Conversation: One-on-One with Ryan Binkley

For the first time this cycle, a presidential candidate has visited all of Iowa’s 99 counties — but he's still not well-known.

Ryan Binkley is polling around two percent in the most recent Iowa State University poll....
Private meeting in Iowa led to 70+ endorsements for Nikki Haley

An Iowa state lawmaker hosted a gathering of about three dozen people at his home centering on concerns about who might win the Cacuses.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley made a campaign stop in Council Bluffs on...
Why some long shot presidential candidates stay in the race

Doug Burgum, Asa Hutchinson, Ryan Binkley, and Chris Christie are all at less than 5% in the most recent ISU poll.

GOP longshot candidate Ryan Binkley at the Iowa State Fair

