Deede settling into her new home at Iowa as she pursues Olympic dreams

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In front of a record-breaking attendance of 8,207 fans, Iowa senior Marlynne Deede pinned her way through the Trailblazer Duals.

“Highlight of my career for sure,” Deede said about wrestling in front of such a large crowd.

The quad meet marked the Iowa women’s wrestling team’s first home competition.

“Usually, I tend to deal with a lot of nerves and anxiety going out on the mat. I think a lot of us do, but that all went away. I wasn’t nervous at all,” she said after the meet.

The four-time College All American made the tough decision to transfer from Augsburg University to the Hawkeyes to be a part of Iowa’s inaugural team. Even after being crowned a 2023 national champion at 155 pounds, Deede chose the black and gold because she has her sights qualifying for the Olympic trials in December.

“Iowa is the place to be when chasing Olympic dreams. I know there will be support here after I’m done with my college eligibility,” she said.

Deede was a part of Augsburg’s first women’s wrestling team in 2019, so she’s been through the bumps of a first year program, but the competition in the Hawkeyes’ wrestling room reminds her that she made the right decision.

“Anytime I get asked about Iowa, I’m like those girls work their butts off. That’s what I love about being in a room surrounded by champions that want to continue to be champions,” Deede said.

Beyond her accolades, her leadership is what makes stand out to head coach Clarissa Chun.

“She brings is experience, maturity and leadership in her way as well,” Chun said.

Deede said she’s never experienced a crowd like one in Carver-Hawkeye Arena over the weekend, so it made her emotional. Growing up in Utah, she would have loved to attend a meet like this given the opportunity. Now, those opportunities are present.

“We all have trailblazed in our own ways and to just be a part of something this big and this historic is so meaningful for the whole scene of women’s wrestling,” Deede said.

