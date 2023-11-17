Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Crews install metal plates to deteriorating beams at Taft Middle School

Students navigate changes at Harding and Taft Middle Schools after engineers recommend closing the domes
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District says crews are working to fix the wood beams at Taft’s east dome structure.

It comes after the district closed the dome portion of Taft and Harding Middle Schools last month after engineers found major signs of deterioration with the support beams.

In an update posted to the district’s website, the district said crews are working to install metal plates to the beams at Taft’s east dome. That structure houses the cafeteria, kitchen and performing arts classrooms.

The district said crews are expected to make the same repairs at Harding next week.

Crews hope to have the work on the first domes at each school completed by the end of December, with work on the other domes to be started after that.

In the meantime, the district has had temporary, portable classrooms set up at Taft to add additional classroom space. Classrooms at Harding have been reconfigured to create space to accommodate students.

The Cedar Rapids Community School District shared photos of the metal plates being added to the...
The Cedar Rapids Community School District shared photos of the metal plates being added to the support beams at Taft Middle School.(CRCSD)
The Cedar Rapids Community School District shared photos of the metal plates being added to the...
The Cedar Rapids Community School District shared photos of the metal plates being added to the support beams at Taft Middle School.(CRCSD)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search warrants reveal new details about a hayride crash near What Cheer last month.
Search warrants reveal new details in Keokuk County hayride crash
A bible, older than the United States by several decades, has been discovered at a retirement...
Bible older than the US found in Indianola retirement home
Owner Steve Ginsberg says that business is hard and he is unwilling to go into debt. The store...
Ginsberg Jewelers closing after 93 years
Tom Brands
WATCH: Tom Brands goes off on NCAA sports gambling investigation
In a criminal complaint, officials said 21-year-old Kaleah Barnes admitted to the theft of...
Employee charged for allegedly stealing $30,000 from Dyersville Casey’s store

Latest News

No explosives found after police receive report of bomb threat at Univ. of Iowa residence hall
St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Cedar Rapids Monday, March 17, 2014. (Jim Slosiarek/Gazette-KCRG-TV9)
Sapadapaso Parade to move back to March 17th
Linn County Master Gardener Beula Dvorak joins us to talk about some tasks gardeners can do...
What tasks Master Gardeners do during the winter months
FE Studios is a video production company that produces visual narratives for businesses,...
Everyday Iowa - A visit with Fred Ebong owner of FE Studios