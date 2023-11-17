Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival accepting submissions for Button Design Contest

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Local artists can submit their artwork for the 2024 Freedom Festival Button Design Contest.

The Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival announced this year’s theme is “Celebrating Home.”

Organizers said artists are invited to evoke the iconic Veterans Memorial Building, the new Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival’s new home, in their artwork.

The winning design will be announced in January and will be featured on Freedom Festival buttons in 2024.

The artist will receive special recognition, including a “VIP Experience” at select Freedom Festival events, as well as being the Grand Marshall in the 2024 Freedom Festival Parade. They’ll also receive a pack of buttons and t-shirts.

“The Button Design Contest is a tradition that we are thrilled to be bringing back for the 2024 festival,” said Marnie Schultz, Events and Marketing Director. “It is just another way that we hope the community can feel a sense of ownership and connection to the festival. We want the Freedom Festival to be a representation of our community, and that starts with the art we create right here in Cedar Rapids.”

Designs can be sent to Marketing@freedomfestival.com. The deadline to submit designs is December 15.

For more information on the submission requirements, visit the Freedom Festival’s website.

The 2024 Freedom Festival runs from June 14 through July 4.

