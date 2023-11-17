Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival accepting submissions for Button Design Contest

Local artists can submit their artwork for the 2024 Freedom Festival Button Design Contest.
Local artists can submit their artwork for the 2024 Freedom Festival Button Design Contest.(Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Local artists can submit their artwork for the 2024 Freedom Festival Button Design Contest.

The Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival announced this year’s theme is “Celebrating Home.”

Organizers said artists are invited to evoke the iconic Veterans Memorial Building, the new Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival’s new home, in their artwork.

The winning design will be announced in January and will be featured on Freedom Festival buttons in 2024.

The artist will receive special recognition, including a “VIP Experience” at select Freedom Festival events, as well as being the Grand Marshall in the 2024 Freedom Festival Parade. They’ll also receive a pack of buttons and t-shirts.

“The Button Design Contest is a tradition that we are thrilled to be bringing back for the 2024 festival,” said Marnie Schultz, Events and Marketing Director. “It is just another way that we hope the community can feel a sense of ownership and connection to the festival. We want the Freedom Festival to be a representation of our community, and that starts with the art we create right here in Cedar Rapids.”

Designs can be sent to Marketing@freedomfestival.com. The deadline to submit designs is December 15.

For more information on the submission requirements, visit the Freedom Festival’s website.

The 2024 Freedom Festival runs from June 14 through July 4.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search warrants reveal new details about a hayride crash near What Cheer last month.
Search warrants reveal new details in Keokuk County hayride crash
A bible, older than the United States by several decades, has been discovered at a retirement...
Bible older than the US found in Indianola retirement home
Owner Steve Ginsberg says that business is hard and he is unwilling to go into debt. The store...
Ginsberg Jewelers closing after 93 years
Tom Brands
WATCH: Tom Brands goes off on NCAA sports gambling investigation
In a criminal complaint, officials said 21-year-old Kaleah Barnes admitted to the theft of...
Employee charged for allegedly stealing $30,000 from Dyersville Casey’s store

Latest News

The tradition, which started in 2021, opens on Thanksgiving and it will run through New Years...
Holiday Lights at the Lake to open on Thanksgiving in Iowa City
An Iowa man takes his love of the McRib very seriously every time McDonald's brings it back.
Iowa man tries to eat a McRib once a day when it’s available
An Iowa man takes his love of the McRib very seriously every time McDonald's brings it back.
Iowa man tries to eat a McRib once a day when its available
It's shot by a native Iowa couple as they survived their catamaran sinking into the water near...
Iowa man on catamaran that sank in Bahamas says crew failed passengers