Caitlin Clark, No. 2 Iowa struggle offensively and fall 65-58 to Kansas State

Kansas State guard Gabby Gregory (12) celebrates with teammates at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Kansas State won 65-58. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By JOHN BOHNENKAMP
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Caitlin Clark struggled through a poor shooting performance and No. 2 Iowa failed to score in the last three minutes Thursday night, falling to Kansas State 65-58.

Clark, The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball who swept national player of the year awards and led the Hawkeyes to their first NCAA championship game last season, scored 24 points on 9-for-32 shooting from the field and 2-for-16 sniping from long distance, failing to make her first 3-pointer until just over a minute left in the second quarter.

Iowa (3-1), which had been averaging 92 points in its first three games, shot just 36.1% from the field and was 2 for 21 from long distance.

Ayoka Lee scored 22 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, to lead Kansas State’s comeback victory.

Kansas State also handed Iowa its first loss last season, when the Hawkeyes were ranked fourth.

The Wildcats (3-0), who went almost eight minutes without a point during a stretch in the second half, trailed 58-53 with 2:42 left before holding the Hawkeyes without a point the rest of the way.

Lee made two free throws with 1:12 left to give Kansas State a 59-58 lead. After Clark missed a jumper, Kansas State’s Gabby Gregory scored in the lane to push the lead to three points.

Kansas State’s Jaelyn Glenn missed two free throws with 23 seconds, giving Iowa a chance to tie the game. Clark missed a 3-point attempt with 19 seconds left and then missed another eight seconds later.

Zyanna Walker added 12 points for Kansas State. Molly Davis had 10 points in the second half for Iowa.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: The WIldcats weren’t going to be overwhelmed playing the second-ranked team in the nation. Lee’s early foul trouble - she picked up two fouls in the first 2:15 of the game - was never a factor.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes never got into an offensive flow, even during the second-half 13-0 run that gave them the lead. With a chance to close out the game in the final seconds, Clark couldn’t come up with the big shots.

UP NEXT

Kansas State: Hosts Wisconsin on Sunday.

Iowa: Hosts Drake on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

