MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Monticello senior Preston Ries is one of the best athletes in the state. Ries is a dunking and scoring machine on the basketball court, and a touchdown factory on the football field.

Preston ran and threw for a combined 57 TDs this season to go along with 4,485 yards of offense leading the Panthers to the state semi-finals.

