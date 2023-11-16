Windy and warm ahead of a cold front arriving Thursday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Changes are on the way for eastern Iowa’s weather as a cold front pushes out the unseasonable warmth we’ve been enjoying lately.

One more day of warm weather is in store ahead of it, though, despite a cloudier sky than most recent days. Those clouds start off relatively thin this morning, allowing for some sunshine to make it through. Expect those clouds to thicken as the day goes on, especially by afternoon and evening. Highs still reach the mid to upper 60s, with winds from the southwest providing an assist to that warmup.

Those winds could be fairly strong at times today, with gusts of at least 30 to 40 mph likely between about 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. The strongest gusts are expected in our northwest zone, where a Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the day. Winds ease up a bit this evening, but expect breeze conditions to continue even then into the day on Friday.

Expected wind gusts during the day on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (KCRG)

The cold front arrives later this evening into the nighttime hours, providing a shift in the winds and only a very slim chance for a sprinkle or shower as it moves through. It also ushers in a cooler air mass, though the coldest core of that air mass stays to our northeast in the Great Lakes area. We’ll still wind up with highs on Friday a lot closer to normal for this time of year in the mid to upper 40s, despite a lot of sunshine. Saturday looks to start off chilly in the mid to upper 20s as skies stay clear and winds turn lighter.

The rest of the weekend stays warm during the day, with highs in the mid 50s and fairly light winds. For those hoping to attend a football game at one of the three big state schools, conditions should be pretty great for this point on the calendar.

Things will be a bit more active early next week, with a storm system that develops on the Plains and moves through the eastern half of the United States. At this point, we’re still facing a decent chance for some rain showers to start off the shortened work week, some of which could linger into parts of Tuesday. A secondary cold front moves through on Tuesday, too, which will lead to another drop in temperatures.

That drop will limit highs to the mid 30s to low 40s from Wednesday into Black Friday, with lows in the 10s and low 20s. Fortunately, the busy travel day on Wednesday looks dry around the viewing area, and much of the Midwest, with similar conditions on Thanksgiving. A disturbance may develop and move through the central U.S. on Friday, though this potential is highly uncertain at this point. At this time, our forecast remains dry and cold.

