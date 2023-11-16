Show You Care
Windy and mild on Thursday, rain chance builds for Thanksgiving week

By Joe Winters
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As a southerly flow of air remains on Thursday, we still see mild temperatures.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

After a cold front passes early on Friday the first of two rounds of cooler air arrives. Wind gusts could exceed 40mph as the front approaches.

Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(KCRG)

Although still above normal, highs will fall into the 50s staying there through the week. A more energetic storm pushes across the Mississippi Valley on Monday and Tuesday, leading to a rain shower chance and a second round of cooling. Seasonal 40s return for Thanksgiving week. Have a good night!

