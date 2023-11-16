Williamsburg on the verge of a championship, set on avenging a loss in last year’s state final

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - The motivation for Williamsburg came and the end last year, when the Raiders’ undefeated season came to an end after a loss in the state title game.

“This whole year I’ve been thinking about this title,” said senior Braylon Wetjen. “I think it’s everyone’s goal just to win this thing especially after last year.”

“Central Lyon took up most the clock, we barely had any offensive possession,” said senior Derek Weisskopf. “It was a struggle on defense.”

This year, even up a class in 3A, Williamsburg is on a revenge tour. Their last stop was a state semifinal beatdown of Solon, a team they had lost to earlier this season.

“We were able to put a little pressure on their QB and he had to take some chances late in the game, which he didn’t do last time,” said head coach Curt Ritchie. “He was forced to throw it a little bit when maybe they didn’t want to, and we were there to make a play.”

The Raiders forced eight Solon turnovers in the semifinals.

“It was just the coaches putting us in the right positions,” said Weisskopf. “But also just being fierce attacking wanting the ball being hungry for the ball.”

It’ll be the final game for a talented senior class of 18 players, many of whom have been to the UNI-Dome three straight years.

“Last ride, (let’s) just go out there and do our best,” said Wetjen. “Leave no regrets.”

Williamsburg will play Bishop Heelan for the 3A state championship Friday at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.