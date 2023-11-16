WAGNER TAILS: Faith and Barry & Betty

CEDAR RAPIDS AND VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A six-year-old dog is ready to join you on your next adventure. Whether it’s a hike or a road trip, Faith would love to be by your side.

Caretakers at Dogs Forever in Cedar Rapids say she loves all people and calm male dogs. She is not a fan of cats.

Faith weighs about 60 pounds. She loves the big yard at her foster home, and she gets excited about playing with toys. Click HERE for the adoption form.

A golden girl and a singer. Meet Barry White and Betty White. They both arrived at Better Together Rescue in Vinton as strays.

Caretakers at Better Together say Betty and Barry are both laid back and affectionate. They’re preferred activity is lounging. If there’s a comfy bed for them to relax in, they’re happy cats.

They don’t have to be adopted together, but preference will be given to someone looking to adopt both of them. Click HERE for the adoption application.

