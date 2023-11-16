Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

WAGNER TAILS: Faith and Barry & Betty

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS AND VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A six-year-old dog is ready to join you on your next adventure. Whether it’s a hike or a road trip, Faith would love to be by your side.

Caretakers at Dogs Forever in Cedar Rapids say she loves all people and calm male dogs. She is not a fan of cats.

Faith weighs about 60 pounds. She loves the big yard at her foster home, and she gets excited about playing with toys. Click HERE for the adoption form.

--

A golden girl and a singer. Meet Barry White and Betty White. They both arrived at Better Together Rescue in Vinton as strays.

Caretakers at Better Together say Betty and Barry are both laid back and affectionate. They’re preferred activity is lounging. If there’s a comfy bed for them to relax in, they’re happy cats.

They don’t have to be adopted together, but preference will be given to someone looking to adopt both of them. Click HERE for the adoption application.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Leonard was arrested last week in Burlington and booked on five charges, including...
Criminal complaint details events in Cedar Rapids shooting that killed DoorDash worker
Cedar Rapids family struggles days after car crashes into the side of their home
Cedar Rapids homeowner feels lost days after car crashes into the side of their home
Mother of two men in Cedar Rapids shooting, one arrested and one killed, speaks out
Mother of two men in Cedar Rapids shooting, one arrested and one killed, speaks out
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) celebrates after returning an interception for a...
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean to miss rest of season with injury
FILE - Iowa punter Tory Taylor punts during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Tory Taylor to head to NFL after 2023 season

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: Lacey and Timon
WAGNER TAILS: Lacey and Timon
WAGNER TAILS: Sky and Snoopy
WAGNER TAILS: Sky and Snoopy
WAGNER TAILS: Peanut and Wrigley & Diesel
WAGNER TAILS: Peanut and Wrigley & Diesel
WAGNER TAILS: Monty and Lucille, Katya, Estrella
WAGNER TAILS: Monty and Katya, Lucille & Estrella
WAGNER TAILS: Deitrick and Nala
WAGNER TAILS: Deitrick and Nala