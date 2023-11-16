Starbucks workers participate in ‘Red Cup’ walkout

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Thousands of unionized baristas walked off the job at Starbucks locations in Iowa and across the country on Thursday.

It’s part of what’s being called the Red Cup strike. Workers are hoping to pressure the coffee giant into negotiating fair contracts with unionized stores, saying that Starbucks’ participation has been minimal or non-existent.

Starbucks says Workers United is refusing to schedule bargaining sessions.

In response to the walk-off, Starbucks said, “We remain committed to working with all partners, side-by-side, to elevate the everyday, and we hope that Workers United’s priorities will shift to include the shared success of our partners and negotiating contracts for those they represent.”

