Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Search warrants reveal new details in Keokuk County hayride crash

Search warrants reveal new details about a hayride crash near What Cheer last month.
By KCCI and KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHAT CHEER, Iowa (KCCI) - Search warrants reveal new details about a hayride crash near What Cheer last month.

The crash happened during an adult-organized event for Sigourney seventh-grade students. Though it was for the students, it was not a school sanctioned event.

Twenty-nine children were on the ride, and three of them went to the hospital after the crash.

Investigators said Daniel Brubaker was driving the pickup truck that was pulling the gooseneck trailer.

They said they believe data from the cellphones of Brubaker and Keokuk County Deputy David Heady Junior, who was a passenger in the vehicle, could shed light on what led to the crash.

Investigators are still working to pull the data from the phones from that night.

Court documents say Brubaker lost control of the vehicle, going into the ditch. All the kids were thrown from the trailer.

One parent said a tracking app she has for her son showed the ride was going too fast, at speeds of up to 25 mph.

The search warrant says Brubaker left the scene before first responders arrived, and Heady was “highly intoxicated when law enforcement arrived.”

Heady has since resigned.

Neither Brubaker nor Heady face criminal charges at this time.

People who were there have continued to call for accountability since the crash happened.

One family has filed a lawsuit, saying their 12-year-old daughter received “life-altering injuries” in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) celebrates after returning an interception for a...
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean to miss rest of season with injury
Mother of two men in Cedar Rapids shooting, one arrested and one killed, speaks out
Mother of two men in Cedar Rapids shooting, one arrested and one killed, speaks out
A bible, older than the United States by several decades, has been discovered at a retirement...
Bible older than the US found in Indianola retirement home
Ruby Pepin
Operation Quickfind canceled: Ruby Pepin
Tom Brands
WATCH: Tom Brands goes off on NCAA sports gambling investigation

Latest News

Search warrants reveal new details about a hayride crash near What Cheer last month.
Search warrant reveals new details in Keokuk County hayride crash
Over the next few weeks, at select locations, Hy-Vee is providing vaccines and screenings with...
Flu season underway, Hy-Vee offers vaccines for seniors
Over the next few weeks, at select locations, Hy-Vee is providing vaccines and screenings with...
Flu season underway, Hy-Vee offers vaccines for seniors
An Iowa teen is learning some valuable skills, and gaining confidence, thanks to his new job at...
Iowa special needs student gains confidence in job at new donut shop