SaPaDaPaSo holds survey for Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -For the first time in years the next SaPaDaPaSo Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in Cedar Rapids might be held on March 17th.

The group Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Society have put a poll on their Facebook page.

Anyone can vote to decide if the parade should be held on St. Patrick’s Day March 17th, or the Saturday before that date.

The non-profit had moved the date of the parade to the Saturday before the holiday in 2021.

“We took a little bit of heat when we moved it to the Saturday and we hadn’t really asked anyone in the public and while it’s our decision ultimately, we still wanna be good stewards,” said Michelle Lochner who is a member of the non-profit.

On November 17th, the group will announce what day the parade will be on.

The final decision will made by the group, not the result of the survey.

