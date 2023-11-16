Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

NJCAA Championships bring economic boost to Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids official says the economy can expect a one million dollar boost.
NJCAA Championships bring economic boost to Cedar Rapids
By Abigail Kurten
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With over 20 teams playing in this years NJCAA Women’s Volleyball Championships in Cedar Rapids, the city is already seeing huge economic growth across downtown.

“For example, over these next two weeks of volleyball championships, it’s an estimated economic impact of over a million dollars for our area.” said Cedar Rapids Sports Tourism Director Jay Fanta.

Hospitality businesses are the primary targets for visitors, including restaurants, bars, and hotels.

“The hotel down here, the Doubletree, the next two weeks is basically at capacity with teams. So, that just goes to show you the impact there on the hotel side when you have 16 teams from across the country and then 20 teams and fan this week coming in.” said Fanta.

But more cities, like Coralville, which opened its Xtream arena in 2020, are investing in building its book of business.

High school volleyball championships moved from Cedar Rapids to Coralville in 2022.

And one business owner in Cedar Rapids, says maintaining market share matters.

“I think it’s going to affect us. I think it’s a big loss to lose the things that we have to Coralville. Definitely the downtown Cedar Rapids area. They could see a hit from that.” said Union Station Owner Brian Kramme.

But the city says it’s hard at work to make sure they stay competitive.

“I think it’s just about having a plan and continuously trying to you know, innovate and reinvent yourselves.” said Fanta.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Leonard was arrested last week in Burlington and booked on five charges, including...
Criminal complaint details events in Cedar Rapids shooting that killed DoorDash worker
Cedar Rapids family struggles days after car crashes into the side of their home
Cedar Rapids homeowner feels lost days after car crashes into the side of their home
Mother of two men in Cedar Rapids shooting, one arrested and one killed, speaks out
Mother of two men in Cedar Rapids shooting, one arrested and one killed, speaks out
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) celebrates after returning an interception for a...
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean to miss rest of season with injury
FILE - Iowa punter Tory Taylor punts during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Tory Taylor to head to NFL after 2023 season

Latest News

Tom Brands
WATCH: Tom Brands goes off on NCAA sports gambling investigation
Senate File 496 requires school districts to pull books from shelves that contain explicit...
Iowa education leaders propose rules for interpreting controversial law
”The defendant shall be sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after 25 years,”
Judge sentences Fairfield teen in murder of Spanish teacher
After trusting the process, Kaleb Brown starting to make an impact on Iowa’s offense
After trusting the process, Kaleb Brown starting to make an impact on Iowa’s offense