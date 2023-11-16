Iowa special needs student gains confidence in job at new donut shop

URBANDALE, Iowa (WOI) - An Iowa teen is learning some valuable skills, and gaining confidence, thanks to his new job at a donut shop in Urbandale.

Quinjuu Ketty, a student at Urbandale High School, started working at the new Urbandale Donutland last month as part of a program that helps special needs students get jobs and live more independently.

As part of his work, Ketty gets to put sprinkles and frosting on donuts, earning him the title of “The Icing King.”

“It makes me feel like I can achieve something that I never did before, that I can do it,” Ketty said. “I feel like it’s helped me a lot to be honest, I feel really ready now.”

The owners of the donut shop say they don’t treat Ketty any differently than the other employees, adding that he always comes to work with a smile on his face.

