Historic Preservation Commission pushes to save Cedar Rapids elementary school

The Cedar Rapids Historic Preservation Commission will meet this afternoon to discuss the future of Harrison Elementary.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Historic Preservation Commission will meet this afternoon to discuss the future of Harrison Elementary.

The Cedar Rapids School Board earlier this year elected to demolish the more than 90-year-old school.

The district wants to build a new school on the same site.

According to a presentation for Thursday’s meeting, the Historic Preservation Commission believes Harrison can be preserved.

They will recommend more be done to save it.

The meeting is at 4:30 p.m. at the City Services Center.

