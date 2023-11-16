Show You Care
Ginsberg Jewelers closing after 93 years

Owner Steve Ginsberg says that business is hard and he is unwilling to go into debt. The store may be closing, but his heart remains open.
By Mia Bearden
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After nearly 100 years, a family-owned jewelry business in Cedar Rapids will close.

Owner Steve Ginsberg says that business is hard and he is unwilling to go into debt. The store may be closing, but his heart remains open.

”Because jewelry is emotionally based, it is not a necessity. Everything is based on emotions. To meet people and to know customers at crucial times, and happy times in their lives when jewelry becomes an association with their stories. That is really important.”

Steve Ginsberg is the fourth generation to run the jewelry store. He said he is not sure of what his future brings, but knows it is time to move on.

He says ‘thank you’ to all the customers who have walked through his door throughout the generations.

All inventory is marked down up to 70 percent off and the story will remain open until it all sells.

