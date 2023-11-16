Flu season underway, Hy-Vee offers vaccines for seniors

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whether it be keeping in touch with their healthcare provider or following up on yearly vaccines, local organizations are urging people 60 and older to keep their health top of mind.

Over the next few weeks, at select locations, Hy-Vee is providing vaccines and screenings with what they’re calling Senior Wellness Days.

According to Medline Plus, a service from the National Library of Medicine, aging immune systems act slower. This leads to an increased risk of contracting sicknesses across the board. A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said activity usually peaks between December and February.

This is why organizations like Heritage Area Agency on Aging work to help seniors get to screenings and use essential health services for their age.

“Aging can sneak up on you,” Harrison March, Community Engagement Coordinator with Heritage Area Agency on Aging, said. “One day you’re feeling fine, the next morning you wake up, and you’re not able to drive to your doctor’s appointment because maybe your legs are feeling a little different, your health’s starting to decline.”

Hy-Vee is offering days for people 60 and older to come out to select locations to get vaccines or health screenings. They’re trying to get a head start on preventable sicknesses.

“We want to do our best with the vaccine preventable illnesses,” Jamie Stalzer, Hy-Vee pharmacy supervisor, said. “So staying up to date on all your vaccines so you’re keeping safe during the winter months when those viruses tend to be more prevalent.”

Those attending should bring their insurance card, in most cases the vaccines are free. Click here to view upcoming Senior Wellness Days across Iowa.

