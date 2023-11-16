Employee charged for allegedly stealing $30,000 from Dyersville Casey’s store

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dyersville woman is charged with theft for allegedly stealing $30,000 from the Casey’s she worked at.

In a criminal complaint, officials said 21-year-old Kaleah Barnes was an assistant manager at the Dyersville location when the alleged theft occurred.

Casey’s Corporate Protection Investigators say they discovered the theft while looking into a cash shortage at the store.

They said surveillance video showed Barnes taking large amounts of cash and putting it in her purse on several occasions.

The investigator found at least four separate incidents from this year on May 31, June 10, June 15 and September 5.

A criminal complaint said Barnes admitted to investigators that she had stolen $30,000 in cash from the store during her employment and that she had taken it to provide for her three kids and her parents.

