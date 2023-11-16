Show You Care
Employee charged for allegedly stealing $30,000 from Dyersville Casey’s store

In a criminal complaint, officials said 21-year-old Kaleah Barnes admitted to the theft of...
In a criminal complaint, officials said 21-year-old Kaleah Barnes admitted to the theft of $30,000 from the Dyersville Casey's where she worked.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dyersville woman is charged with theft for allegedly stealing $30,000 from the Casey’s she worked at.

In a criminal complaint, officials said 21-year-old Kaleah Barnes was an assistant manager at the Dyersville location when the alleged theft occurred.

Casey’s Corporate Protection Investigators say they discovered the theft while looking into a cash shortage at the store.

They said surveillance video showed Barnes taking large amounts of cash and putting it in her purse on several occasions.

The investigator found at least four separate incidents from this year on May 31, June 10, June 15 and September 5.

A criminal complaint said Barnes admitted to investigators that she had stolen $30,000 in cash from the store during her employment and that she had taken it to provide for her three kids and her parents.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

