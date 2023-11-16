Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dubuque Solid Waste Agency offers drop off locations to recycle unwanted holiday lights

You can drop off your holiday lights at several locations, thanks to the Holiday Lights...
You can drop off your holiday lights at several locations, thanks to the Holiday Lights Recycling Program.(wsaw)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - As people decorate for the holidays, the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency is offering drop off locations to recycle old, unwanted holiday lights.

This is the fifth year for the program. Staff say more than 12,000 pounds of lights have been recycled over the years.

The containers where the unwanted lights can be dropped off will be marked and can be found at the following locations from November 13 through January 13, 2024:

  • Outside the City of Dubuque Municipal Services Center, 925 Kerper Court (next to the Public entrance doors), open 24 hours a day
  • Carnegie Stout Public Library, 360 West 11th Street, Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday 12 – 5 p.m.
  • Dubuque County Library Asbury Branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Sunday Closed

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) celebrates after returning an interception for a...
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean to miss rest of season with injury
A bible, older than the United States by several decades, has been discovered at a retirement...
Bible older than the US found in Indianola retirement home
Mother of two men in Cedar Rapids shooting, one arrested and one killed, speaks out
Mother of two men in Cedar Rapids shooting, one arrested and one killed, speaks out
Tom Brands
WATCH: Tom Brands goes off on NCAA sports gambling investigation
Ruby Pepin
Operation Quickfind canceled: Ruby Pepin

Latest News

Jeff Stein from KXEL Radio joins us for "Stein on Iowa" to talk about how much Iowans spend on...
Everyday Iowa - Stein on Iowa
Next Page Books, Bart Carithers and his sales associate, Frank the Cat stopped by to talk Small...
Everyday Iowa - Next Page Books is back with Frank the Cat!
Search warrants reveal new details about a hayride crash near What Cheer last month.
Search warrants reveal new details in Keokuk County hayride crash
Search warrants reveal new details about a hayride crash near What Cheer last month.
Search warrant reveals new details in Keokuk County hayride crash